Local builder named as president of the Building Industry Association of Washington





The Association’s new leaders represent residential homebuilders and remodelers as well as others in the building industry from across the state, including King, Snohomish, Skagit, Island, Yakima and Clark counties.





He served as MBAKS 2016 board president and chair of MBAKS and BIAW Remodelers councils. His company is a four-time Remodeler of the Year winner.





He is an active member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Remodelers Board of Trustees and served as BIAW’s representative to NAHB’s executive board.



A BIAW Certified Builder, Graduate Master Remodeler and NAHB Young Professional of the Year for Region E in 2018, Irons is a published author and accredited educator.



Outside of work, Irons dedicates his time, talent and resources to his community. He’s a regular participant in both MBAKS’ Rampathon, helping build ramps for people who need them, and Painting a Better Tomorrow, painting non-profit buildings and structures.





Irons Brothers Construction is located at 1510 NE 170th St #2, Shoreline, WA 98155.



The Building Industry Association of Washington is the voice of the housing industry as the state’s largest trade association with nearly 8,000 member companies. The association is dedicated to ensuring and enhancing the vitality of the building industry so more Washington families can enjoy the American Dream of owning a home.







President Joseph Irons, CAPS, CGP, CGR, GMB, GMR, Certified Builder, Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS)President and general manager of Irons Brothers Construction, Inc., Joseph Irons has been a leader at his local association for over 20 years.