Storm is an Alaskan Klee Kai - a mini-Husky A long-missing dog may have been spotted in Shoreline recently, near Costco at N 200th St.





On August 28, 2021, Storm was in a fenced yard in the Mount Baker area of Seattle, with his owners and their 9 day old baby in the house. Someone let him out of the yard, possibly the group of kids who then chased him as far as Franklin High School on Mount Baker Blvd.





His owners Jessica and Troy have been looking for him ever since. In the process, she has become an expert on lost dogs and how to find them.





Storm is a distinctive looking dog. He is an Alaskan Klee Kai (mini husky), and he is wearing a black and teal harness.





She has had tantalizing clues, as reports have come in, leading her search northward.





Someone may have spotted him at the Shoreline Costco (Aurora and 200th) on Jan 1, 2022 around 2-2:30pm.

They say they saw a tiny husky who was curious but scared and when approached it ran across 200th toward some apartments. She said she was certain the dog was wearing a teal harness which is what my dog was wearing when he went missing.





If you have information, contact Jessica at:

Please contact us 24/7 with any information/leads. Help us find Storm! 206-778-0617 or 206-919-2741













For more ways to be involved and help, please see our links below. Our website includes free ways that you can help us from the comfort of your own home!