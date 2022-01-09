Missing dog may have been spotted in Shoreline
Sunday, January 9, 2022
|Storm is an Alaskan Klee Kai - a mini-Husky
On August 28, 2021, Storm was in a fenced yard in the Mount Baker area of Seattle, with his owners and their 9 day old baby in the house. Someone let him out of the yard, possibly the group of kids who then chased him as far as Franklin High School on Mount Baker Blvd.
His owners Jessica and Troy have been looking for him ever since. In the process, she has become an expert on lost dogs and how to find them.
|Storm is wearing a black and teal harness
She has had tantalizing clues, as reports have come in, leading her search northward.
Someone may have spotted him at the Shoreline Costco (Aurora and 200th) on Jan 1, 2022 around 2-2:30pm.
They say they saw a tiny husky who was curious but scared and when approached it ran across 200th toward some apartments. She said she was certain the dog was wearing a teal harness which is what my dog was wearing when he went missing.
If you have information, contact Jessica at:
- find.akk.storm@gmail.com
- 206-778-0617
- 206-919-2741
|Storm is a very small dog
For more ways to be involved and help, please see our links below. Our website includes free ways that you can help us from the comfort of your own home!
Website: Find Storm Official
Instagram: akk_storm
GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/16cb1296
Hashtag: #FindStorm
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
FindAKKStorm/
Facebook: Lost Dogs of King County WA - FB Post
Thank you from Storm's family,
Jennifer, Troy, Baby Dylan, and Athena / Samus (Storm's cat sisters)
