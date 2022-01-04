Recology Shoreline resumes collections but one day late this week

Recology robocalled its Tuesday customers to let them know the garbage would be picked up, but one day late this week.





R ecology has resumed regularly scheduled collection service effective Tuesday, January 4th . Service days will be pushed back for a single day for this week.





Tuesday customers will be serviced Wednesday, Wednesday on Thursday, and so on with Friday customers being serviced on Saturday.

To make up for last week’s missed collection, customers are permitted to place out double the usual amount on their next regularly scheduled collection day.

Extra garbage should be placed in plastic bags and set next to your garbage cart.



For customers with a bi-weekly recycling service, your recycling will be picked up on the next regularly scheduled service day. Extra recycling may be placed alongside your existing bins in a cardboard box, paper bag, or clear plastic bag.



We thank all of our customers for their patience and understanding as we resume regular collection services and protect the safety of our drivers. Please stay up to date by following our website and social media for more details.











