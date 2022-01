Photo courtesy KCSO Around 1am on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, Kenmore Officers responded to an alarm at a dental office along Bothell Wy. Around 1am on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, Kenmore Officers responded to an alarm at a dental office along Bothell Wy.





They found the front window had been broken out. A KCSO K9 came to the scene to clear the building.





The K9 located the suspect inside, and he surrendered soon after.





The suspect had stolen items, including medication, in his pockets.





The male had warrants for his arrest from prior incidents in the region.





He was booked into the King County Jail for burglary.