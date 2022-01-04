Another contender in the Artistic Icicle 'no prizes given Contest"
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
|Photo by Dale Bauer
And here's a serious contender in the Artistic Icicle (no prizes given) Contest.
Dale Bauer has a single icicle, doing its best to carry the honor of the entire roof.
Depending on the temperatures and melt factor (not a real thing - I just made that up) our No Prizes Given Icicle Contest may be coming to an end - at least for this weather event.
If you have contenders - send them on in to Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com
--Diane Hettrick
