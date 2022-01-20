King county assessor: Tax transparency tool

King county Assessor John Wilson King County Assessor John Wilson today released his February 2022 special election Taxpayer Transparency Tool, a website which provides each King County taxpayer an individualized accounting of where their property tax dollars go, and the estimated cost of any proposed property tax measure to be voted on. King County Assessor John Wilson today released his February 2022 special election Taxpayer Transparency Tool, a website which provides each King County taxpayer an individualized accounting of where their property tax dollars go, and the estimated cost of any proposed property tax measure to be voted on.





Below are the property tax measures on the ballot for Shoreline. Lake Forest Park has only the school levies.





Other King county school districts with levies are Bellevue, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Fife, Kent, Lake Washington, Mercer Island, Northshore, Renton, Riverview, Seattle, Snoqualmie Valley, and Vashon. Each district votes only on their own levies.