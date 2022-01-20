King county assessor: Tax transparency tool
Thursday, January 20, 2022
|King county Assessor John Wilson
Below are the property tax measures on the ballot for Shoreline. Lake Forest Park has only the school levies.
Other King county school districts with levies are Bellevue, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Fife, Kent, Lake Washington, Mercer Island, Northshore, Renton, Riverview, Seattle, Snoqualmie Valley, and Vashon. Each district votes only on their own levies.
City: Shoreline
- Prop 1: Parks and Rec Bonds
School District: Shoreline
- Prop 1: Replacement for educational programs and operations levy
- Prop 2: Replacement of expiring capital levy for technology improvements and support
“Taxpayers have a right to know where their money is going, and what each proposed property tax levy will cost them,” said Wilson.
The tool can be found at http://localscape.spatialest.com/#kingcountyassessor/Tax. There is a link to the tool on left side menu of the Assessor’s web page https://www.kingcounty.gov/depts/assessor.aspx
The Transparency Tool only shows the impact of property tax measures. Other ballot measures, including sales tax measures or benefit charges, are not included.
The Tax Transparency Tool was introduced by Assessor Wilson and first used during the April special election in 2018.
The Tax Transparency Tool was developed for the King County Assessor by Spatialest Inc, a unique enterprise software company focusing on Location, Value and Technology. The company also created “Localscape” for the King County Assessor in 2014, a map-based visualization tool that aggregates data to present information. (http://localscape.spatialest.com/#kingcountyassessor/).
0 comments:
Post a Comment