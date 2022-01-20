Jobs: WSDOT Local Agency/Development Services Construction Inspector

Thursday, January 20, 2022

WSDOT
Local Agency/Development Services Construction Inspector
(Transportation Engineer 3)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
 
Washington State Department of Transportation has an exciting engineering opportunity for an experienced engineering professional to ensure the successful and satisfactory completion of projects affecting the local community. This position inspects permitted local agency/developer and utility projects on state highways and insures the proposed projects meet all state design and construction standards while implementing department policies.

Job description and application  LINK


