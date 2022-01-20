Agenda for Shoreline council meeting January 24, 2022
Thursday, January 20, 2022
|Shoreline City Council 2022
The agenda for the January 24, 2022 Shoreline City Council meeting includes one action item and one study item.
Action Item 8(a) Action on Resolution No. 486 Declaring Support for Shoreline School District Ballot Proposition No. 1 – Replacement of Expiring Levy for Educational Programs and Operations and Proposition No. 2 – Replacement of Expiring Capital Levy for Technology Improvement and Support
This was discussed at the Jan 10 Council meeting. There is no resource or financial impact to declaring support for Shoreline School District Ballot Proposition No. 1.
Staff recommends that City Council adopt Resolution No. 486.
An opportunity for Public Comment will follow the staff presentation and precede the Council discussion.
Study Item 9(a) Discussion of Proposed 2022 Human Services Allocations of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funding
Staff will present recommendations for 2022 Human Services ARPA expenditures.
The $7,533,842 in ARPA funding the City will receive will cover COVID-19 eligible expenditures that are fully obligated by December 31, 2024. Budgeting these funds will happen through a 2022 budget amendment and as part of the 2023-2024 budget process.
Staff recommends that the City Council discuss staff’s recommended 2022 Human Services ARPA funding recommendations. If there is Council consensus to support these recommendations, staff will move forward with implementation and prepare a budget amendment to authorize the proposed expenditures.
Information about viewing the meeting and/or making comments is here
--Pam Cross
