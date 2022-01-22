Jobs: City of Shoreline Environmental Program Specialist
Saturday, January 22, 2022
CLOSING DATE: 2/03/22 11:59 PM
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and Goals The City offers generous benefits to all regular employees.
Employees Working Remotely: The City is implementing a remote work policy that will allow staff to work up to three remote days a week. However, the City currently remains in Phase 1 our reopening plan, during which time, employees will primarily work remotely with occasional work performed on-site at Shoreline City Hall as required.
To demonstrate skills and interest, please complete the application, please complete the Supplemental Questions in lieu of the cover letter. (This application does not allow for attachments. Providing complete responses in the Supplemental Questions section will help us determine your qualifications for the job.)
COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19. A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed here (Download PDF reader).
The Environmental Services Division advances the City's environmental sustainability goals and commitments by creating innovative solutions to dynamic, interdisciplinary challenges. This position will assist with development and implementation of the City's Climate Action Plan update and will develop and coordinate innovative, grant-funded programs to reduce waste, increase access to recycling and composting services, and promote sustainable behaviors in the community. Successful candidates will be creative problem-solvers with an ability to engage a wide range of audiences and be driven by a passion to create a more just, sustainable, and resilient community.
DEFINITION
To coordinate the City’s environmental sustainability outreach programs; to provide a high level of customer service and administrative support for the City’s solid waste contract and other related programs.
