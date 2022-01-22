Jobs: City of Shoreline Structural Plans Examiner
Saturday, January 22, 2022
CLOSING DATE: 2/02/22 11:59 PM
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and Goals The City offers generous benefits to all regular employees.
Employees Working Remotely: The City is implementing a remote work policy that will allow up staff to work up to three remote days a week, however during the 6-month probationary period it is expected that all work will be performed at City Hall.
To demonstrate skills and interest, please complete the application, please complete the Supplemental Questions in lieu of the cover letter. (This application does not allow for attachments. Providing complete responses in the Supplemental Questions section will help us determine your qualifications for the job.)
COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19. A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed here (Download PDF reader).
Job description and application
0 comments:
Post a Comment