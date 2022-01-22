All about the School District Levies Renewal

By Donna Hawkey

Did you know that the state allocates less than one school nurse for our entire district? Every Shoreline School has a nurse due to the difference paid by the local Prop 1 levy.



And the Proposition 2 levy has earned the Shoreline School District the reputation of being a leader in education technology access and assisting learners at every level.



Ms. Betnel said, "We are so fortunate to have this levy so that our students can learn with modern and ever-changing technology skills. Having access to devices and the many applications used across the district aids all our learners and prepares them for the future."

The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) membership percentage is one of the state's highest with an active group at every school.



"Both the communities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park show how much they highly value education," said Marla Miller, Deputy Superintendent, Shoreline School District.

Proposition 1 - Renewal Levy for Educational Programs and Operations.



Prop.1 pays for over 20% of the district's general operating budget. For mandatory special education services, the levy renewal pays approximately 40%, which is the amount not paid by the state or federal government.



This renewal includes (taken from the Shoreline School website):

Special education staff and instructional programs, highly capable programs and academic support for students

Nurses, family advocates, librarians, and counselors

Building maintenance, utilities and transportation

Extra-curricular student activities, including music, drama and athletics

Professional development and all Time Responsibility and Incentive (TRI) compensation for teachers and staff Proposition 2 renews the expiring Capital Levy for Technology Improvements and Support.

Student and staff computers and technology access

Software, online subscriptions, resources and classroom curriculum

Annual maintenance and licensing

Equipment upgrades and replacement

Staffing, professional development and training

Network servers and wireless infrastructure.

Email and website services for families, students, and staff.

For further levy renewal information:



It's not an easy job being a school board member tasked with juggling restrictive budgets. Rod Dembowski, King County City Council member, commented during a Best Start for Kids levy discussion in 2021. "Of all the public service jobs I witness, being a school board member is the hardest one you can do." Director of District 1, Meghan Jernigan, offered her perspective as a community member "These are unusual and challenging times, and they have revealed how much we rely on our educational system for all that it provides our community. As we enter a new season for the district, with our replacement levies and an incredible superintendent, we have the opportunity to continue investing in our youth. And our commitment to our youth is part of what makes this community so special."



Historically, levy renewals in the Shoreline School District have voter support.



If you have any specific questions about either of the two levy renewals, you can contact Deputy Superintendent Marla Miller at:



Ballots are due no later than 8pm on February 8th.



