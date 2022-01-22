Jobs: City of Shoreline Traffic Operations Specialist
Saturday, January 22, 2022
CLOSING DATE: 2/03/22 11:59 PM
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and Goals The City offers generous benefits to all regular employees.
Employees Working Remotely: The City is implementing a remote work policy that will allow up staff to work up to three remote days a week, however during the 6-month probationary period it is expected that all work will be performed at City Hall.
To demonstrate skills and interest, please complete the application, please complete the Supplemental Questions in lieu of the cover letter. (This application does not allow for attachments. Providing complete responses in the Supplemental Questions section will help us determine your qualifications for the job.)
COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19. A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed here (Download PDF reader).
The Traffic Operations Specialist plays a critical role in overseeing and coordinating all work on traffic control devices Citywide, including leading the newly established durable pavement marking maintenance program. In addition, this position performs both in-office and field work, providing variety and balance to the workday, and an ability to adapt to inclement weather.
DEFINITION
To lead, schedule, oversee, and participate in traffic control device maintenance, repair and construction; purchase materials and supplies; monitor work equipment and materials; provide construction inspection on traffic projects to ensure compliance with plans, specifications, ordinances, codes and regulations; perform traffic studies; respond to traffic related questions and inquiries from contractors, developers and the general public; and perform a variety of technical tasks relative to assigned areas of responsibility.
Job description and application
0 comments:
Post a Comment