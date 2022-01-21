Federal government will send four COVID-19 test kits to every household



COVIDtests.gov is the webpage to order four free COVID-19 test kids from the federal government.





Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.





Order your tests now so you have them when you need them.





In addition, the state of Washington is also expected to have free test kits for its citizens.







