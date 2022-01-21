Federal government will send four COVID-19 test kits to every household

Friday, January 21, 2022


COVIDtests.gov is the webpage to order four free COVID-19 test kids from the federal government.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.

Order your tests now so you have them when you need them.

In addition, the state of Washington is also expected to have free test kits for its citizens.


Posted by DKH at 4:57 AM
