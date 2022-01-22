Order free COVID-19 at-home tests from the state DOH - when they are in stock

Saturday, January 22, 2022


Washingtonians can order free COVID Tests for delivery to their homes. These are in addition to the tests offered by the federal government.

The state ordering portal is quick and easy! sayyescovidhometest.org 

In an effort to increase access to at-home rapid tests across the state, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is launching a statewide portal that will allow COVID-19 tests to ship directly to households. 

People can order up to 5 free tests for a household. However, supply will be limited at first, and will restock as supply into the state increases.

UPDATE: As of 2am Saturday they were out of stock. Check the portal regularly. sayyescovidhometest.org 

Report positive results to state hotline

It is possible to report a positive test result from an at-home test through the state’s COVID-19 hotline. Hotline personnel will determine next steps based on zip code so results can be recorded and reported, and can guide callers through any questions they may have.

The state hotline, 1-800-525-0127 (then press #), is available Monday from 6am to 10pm, and Tuesday to Sunday (and observed holidays) 6am to 6pm. Language assistance is available.

WA Notify on smartphones

DOH encourages all smartphone users to download or enable WA Notify for not just exposure notifications, but plugging in positive results. For anyone using WA Notify at the time they test positive for COVID-19, they can record their positive test results directly into WA Notify on their devices.



