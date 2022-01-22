Order free COVID-19 at-home tests from the state DOH - when they are in stock





The state hotline, 1-800-525-0127 (then press #), is available Monday from 6am to 10pm, and Tuesday to Sunday (and observed holidays) 6am to 6pm. Language assistance is available.



WA Notify on smartphones





DOH encourages all smartphone users to download or enable WA Notify for not just exposure notifications, but plugging in positive results. For anyone using WA Notify at the time they test positive for COVID-19, they can record their positive test results directly into WA Notify on their devices.









It is possible to report a positive test result from an at-home test through the state’s COVID-19 hotline. Hotline personnel will determine next steps based on zip code so results can be recorded and reported, and can guide callers through any questions they may have.