Shoreline voters - don't forget the back of the ballot

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Ballot drop box at 192nd Park and Ride
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Ballots are arriving in the mail for the February 8, 2022 election.

There are three measures on Shoreline ballots and two on Lake Forest Park. Two on Seattle ballots.

Each ballot has two school levies. On the Shoreline ballot the second levy ended up on the back of the ballot. Be sure to turn your ballot over!

Shoreline voters have a parks measure on their ballots. This is the same measure that failed in 2021 only because not enough people voted. 

Ballot drop boxes are out: LFP City Hall, Shoreline Library parking lot, 192nd / Aurora park and ride rain garden. Lake City Library. Broadview Library.  Find other locations here

Key Dates


