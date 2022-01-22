Shoreline voters - don't forget the back of the ballot
Saturday, January 22, 2022
|Ballot drop box at 192nd Park and Ride
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Ballots are arriving in the mail for the February 8, 2022 election.
There are three measures on Shoreline ballots and two on Lake Forest Park. Two on Seattle ballots.
Each ballot has two school levies. On the Shoreline ballot the second levy ended up on the back of the ballot. Be sure to turn your ballot over!
Shoreline voters have a parks measure on their ballots. This is the same measure that failed in 2021 only because not enough people voted.
Ballot drop boxes are out: LFP City Hall, Shoreline Library parking lot, 192nd / Aurora park and ride rain garden. Lake City Library. Broadview Library. Find other locations here
Key Dates
- January 31: Deadline to register or update your voter registration by mail or online.
- Tuesday, February 8 Special Election: Last day to register in person. Ballots due by 8pm Information on how to vote.
