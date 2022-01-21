Comment on the Paine Field Master Plan

Friday, January 21, 2022


Don't miss your chance to share your thoughts on the Paine Field Master Plan.

To submit your comments online visit the reopened comment form

Use the tabs at the top of the page to see information from the Open House, project details, what they've done, what's ahead.

Comments will be accepted through Monday, January 31, 2022 at 2:00 PST



