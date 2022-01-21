Help Shoreline protect its streams, lakes, and creeks
Friday, January 21, 2022
|Boeing Creek photo by Steven H. Robinson
Shoreline residents are invited to share ideas and opinions on how the City can better protect and restore our streams, lakes, and creeks.
This link includes an interactive map of Shoreline's waterways and information on pressures they face. Check it out, then participate in a survey to share your ideas and priorities.
|Echo Lake photo by Gidget Terpstra
The city wants citizen feedback to help them prioritize and plan future Surface Water Utility projects and programs.
"We want to know what matters most to you! Successful planning for the future needs your input and ideas."How can we better protect and restore our natural surface waters?"
|Ballinger Creek photo by Londa Jacques
The weblink contains interactive maps on Shoreline's drainage basins, water quality conditions, and areas of development. After reading through the maps, we'll ask for your feedback on:
- Programs and projects the City should prioritize to restore and protect our waterways
- Which drainage basins are most important to you and why
- Suggestions for new programs and projects
|Footbridge over Whisper Creek. Photo by Dan Short
Planners will use this information to help prioritize and plan on which drainage basins and streams to focus our programs and infrastructure improvements.
