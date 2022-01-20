Elections open for position on King Conservation District Commission

King Conservation District is a special purpose district committed to helping people engage in stewardship and conservation of natural resources, serving over two million people in 34 cities and unincorporated King County.





King County Elections will tabulate all ballots and report all results. King Conservation District includes all registered voters in King County (excluding the cities of Enumclaw, Federal Way, Milton, Pacific, and Skykomish).









Anyone with questions about KCD Elections should contact Mark Dostal at







Vote here kingcd.org/elections Anyone with questions about KCD Elections should contact Mark Dostal at elections@kingcd.org or call 425-773-1668

Voting begins January 18, 2022 at 8:00am and ends February 8, 2022 at 8:00pm. The election will primarily rely on electronic ballot access, with alternative options for printing and mailing in ballots.