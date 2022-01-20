Elections open for position on King Conservation District Commission
Thursday, January 20, 2022
King Conservation District is a special purpose district committed to helping people engage in stewardship and conservation of natural resources, serving over two million people in 34 cities and unincorporated King County.
KCD assists people with forestry management, streamside and shoreline restoration, farm conservation planning, and other environmental efforts. KCD is funded primarily by a per-parcel assessment fee.
An all-volunteer, five-member Board of Supervisors is responsible for overseeing KCD operations, budget, and setting policy.
Voters elect three supervisors and the Washington State Conservation Commission appoints two supervisors. Supervisors serve three-year terms.
One position is up for election now with four candidates. Voting is open from January 18 to February 8, 2022.
Candidates:
- Kirstin Haugen (incumbent and current Chair of the Commission)
- Barbara Roessler
- Dominique Torgerson
- Tripp Williams
Read the Candidate Statements
Voting
Voting begins January 18, 2022 at 8:00am and ends February 8, 2022 at 8:00pm. The election will primarily rely on electronic ballot access, with alternative options for printing and mailing in ballots.
King County Elections will tabulate all ballots and report all results. King Conservation District includes all registered voters in King County (excluding the cities of Enumclaw, Federal Way, Milton, Pacific, and Skykomish).
Vote here kingcd.org/elections
Anyone with questions about KCD Elections should contact Mark Dostal at elections@kingcd.org or call 425-773-1668.
