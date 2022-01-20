Echo Lake Elementary and The Great Kindness Challenge

The main hallway at Echo Lake Elementary

Photo by Karen Nicholson









The school mascot is the Eagle

Photo by Karen Nicholson This is a week-long program dedicated to creating a culture of kindness and compassion. This is a week-long program dedicated to creating a culture of kindness and compassion.





This is the seventh year that Echo Lake has participated in this world-wide program.



The week of January 24-28, 2022 will have spirit days and kindness activities focused on being kind.



The main hallway is decorated with snowmen under the theme “It is Cool to Be Kind!”



Students and staff have participated in making a kindness video sharing kindness quotes or telling about someone they know who is kind.









"We want our students and community to know “Kindness Matters!”

Echo Lake Elementary is located at The video will debut that week!Echo Lake Elementary is located at 19345 Wallingford Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133





The school is in the west corridor and students move on to Einstein and Shorewood.











Echo Lake Elementary will be participating in The Great Kindness Challenge this month.