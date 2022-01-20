Echo Lake Elementary and The Great Kindness Challenge
Thursday, January 20, 2022
|The main hallway at Echo Lake Elementary
Photo by Karen Nicholson
Echo Lake Elementary will be participating in The Great Kindness Challenge this month.
|The school mascot is the Eagle
Photo by Karen Nicholson
This is the seventh year that Echo Lake has participated in this world-wide program.
The week of January 24-28, 2022 will have spirit days and kindness activities focused on being kind.
The main hallway is decorated with snowmen under the theme “It is Cool to Be Kind!”
Students and staff have participated in making a kindness video sharing kindness quotes or telling about someone they know who is kind.
The video will debut that week!
Echo Lake Elementary is located at 19345 Wallingford Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
"We want our students and community to know “Kindness Matters!”
The school is in the west corridor and students move on to Einstein and Shorewood.
