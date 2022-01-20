As If Theatre Company reopens in Kenmore with funny and poignant comedy THE CAKE

As If Theatre Company (AITC) is reopening its doors at the Kenmore Community Club with the play The Cake.





Originally scheduled for March 2020, this touching comedy about baking, beliefs, and when to stop following the recipe will finally have its Washington premiere March 3-20, 2022.





The Cake by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s This is Us, Starz’s American Gods and founding member of The Kilroys) tells the story of Della in her legendary North Carolina bakery, where life is sweet as she prepares to be a contestant on her favorite television baking competition.





When her best-friend’s daughter comes home from New York City to ask her to make a cake for her upcoming wedding to a woman, Della is forced to re-examine her deeply held beliefs, as questions of morals, judgment and family swirl around them all.

Directed by Cindy Giese French and stage managed by Stacey Hansen, the cast of four includes Amy Gentry, Stephanie Spohrer, Roz Cornejo, and Patrick Hogan, with a creative team of Sarah Kessler (set design), Molly Hall (costume design), Gwyn Skone (lighting design), and William French (sound design).



“I connected with this play the first time I read it.” says French. “Bekah Brunstetter has crafted a beautiful, funny story that cracks open the door, just a bit, to different people’s perspectives. "Not only does this play have tremendous heart, it’s also very funny. And after all we’ve been through collectively these past 2 years, we desperately need to be able to laugh together.” Kenmore Community Club March 3-20, 2022 Opening Night Thursday, March 3.

At the Kenmore Community Club

7304 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028



For Tickets and Information, visit



Tickets: $25 general, $20 senior/ student/ military



Health and Safety Protocol*: As If Theatre Company will be following strict health and safety protocols to reduce the spread of Covid 19. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry to all performances, and masks are to be worn in all areas of the venue (except when actively eating or drinking).*These requirements may be adjusted at any time based on CDC guidelines.



About As If Theatre Company: Passionate and dedicated, As If Theatre Company’s ultimate goal is to bring engaging, challenging, and entertaining theater to the community just north of Seattle. As If is grateful for the fiscal sponsorship of Arts of Kenmore.







