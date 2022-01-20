Shorecrest Scots defeat MLT Hawks on Tuesday night

Joseph Martinez (green, sitting) pins Malachi Hashimoto.





Despite giving up weight at the 132lb division, Joseph Martinez (Junior, 126lbs) was able to get an exciting third round pin and chalk up six team points for the Scots as well. Not to be outdone, Max Rutledge (160lbs) picked up a pin in overtime against the Hawks’ Cameron Merkle.





Rebecca Rhodes (pony tail) cradles her Meadowdale opponent (blue, hair braids).



In addition to the boys varsity action, Wednesday's dual featured four girls’ exhibition matches as well. The Scots fared well in those match-ups, highlighted by dominating performances from Ana Reed (Junior) and a come from behind, third round pin by Rebecca Rhodes (Sophomore).



"Mountlake Terrace showed great sportsmanship throughout the entire meet. Thanks for hosting us Hawks wrestling team. Good luck the rest of the year."

WESCO 3A SOUTH Shorecrest 52, Mountlake Terrace 23 At Mountlake Terrace

160—Max Rutledge (SC) pinned Cameron Merkle 6:42; 170—Peter Grimm (SC) maj. dec. Koby Sedy 13-0; 182—Double forfeit; 195—Jamison Davis (MT) pinned Essey Girmay :22; 220—Jessie Gigrich (SC) won by forfeit; 285—Brett Gigrich (SC) won by forfeit; 106—Micah Fergerson (SC) won by forfeit; 113—Kaiju Fergerson (SC) won by forfeit; 120—Seraphim Treperinas (MT) tech. fall George Fernandez 3:54; 126—Joseph Martinez (SC) pinned Malachi Hashimoto 2:35; 132—Isaac Williams (MT) pinned August King 1:20; 138—Jack Bode (MT) pinned Kenneth Adams Jr. 1:22; 145—Jacob Lougee (SC) pinned Bryce Pawling :37; 152—Thomas Rhodes (SC) pinned Jacob Arevalo 3:22.

Shorecrest senior captain Thomas Rhodes started off the action by scoring six points for the Scots by pinning MLT Senior Captain Jacob Arevalo in the 152lb division.Jacob Lougee (Senior, 145lbs) was able to pin his opponent in 37 seconds. Peter Grimm (Sophomore,170lbs) was awarded a major decision (13-1) against his opponent.