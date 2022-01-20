Applications open for art residencies at the Shoreline Art Cottage Space

Shoreline Art Cottage Space overlooking the Salish Sea

The City of Shoreline Public Art Program invites applications for up to four artist residencies at the Shoreline Art Cottage Space located on a bluff overlooking the Salish Sea at Saltwater Park in Shoreline.





For 2022, the Residency’s third season, the City’s Public Art Program will fund four consecutive arts residencies at the Art Cottage, each with an $1800 honorarium, for periods of about two-months beginning in April and ending in December.





Open to emerging as well as established artists working in a wide variety of media, the Art Cottage Residencies offer artists space and time to experiment and explore the site and its history, its spectacular landscape, and the creative process.









Apply by 11:59pm PT Sunday, February 27, 2022 to



For complete eligibility, submission guidelines and program details, please see the website:

http://shorelinewa.gov/art



