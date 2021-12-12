Help count birds for science during Audubon’s Annual Christmas Bird Count
Sunday, December 12, 2021
The National Audubon Society invites birdwatchers and people with backyard bird feeders to participate in the longest-running citizen science survey - the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC). On Saturday, December 18, 2021 birders and nature enthusiasts will take part in this century long project.
Birders of all ages are welcome to contribute to this fun, nationwide citizen science project, which provides ornithologists with a crucial snapshot of our native bird populations during the winter months.
|If you live inside the red circle, you are invited to participate in the Bird Count.
Enlargeable map here
This circle covers South Everett, Mukilteo, Mill Creek, Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrance, Maltby and much of Bothell, as well as all or part of several neighborhoods in Shoreline, the northern part of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore.
To participate by counting birds in your yard and feeders confirm that you live within the count circle, using this zoomable map on the Pilchuck Audubon website. Instructions and the reporting form are found on the same page as the map. You can also contact Rick Taylor at cbc.waed@pilchuckaudubon.com
Audubon is a nonprofit conservation organization. Learn more at www.audubon.org and follow @audubonsociety.
