Trees for Rail in Shoreline - addresses along the Lynnwood Link get free trees
Sunday, September 5, 2021
|KCD at the Shoreline Farmers
Market on Saturday
King Conservation District, Sound Transit, and the City of Shoreline are pleased to announce Trees for Rail, a partnership to re-green the Lynnwood Link light rail corridor with native trees and shrubs as it passes through Shoreline.
KCD staff recently attended Shoreline Farmers Market to get the word out and answer questions.
The first of its kind partnership seeks to utilize King Conservation District’s County-wide Urban Tree Canopy program to establish native vegetation and tree canopy to reduce the impact on corridor-adjacent homeowners.
This partnership leverages the resources of Sound Transit and will serve to meet Shoreline’s landscaping requirements.
KCD will be tabling once more at the Shoreline Farmers Market on Saturday September 11, 2021. Stop by to find out more information.
The Market is held on the upper level of Shoreline Place at 155th and Westminster Way, near Central Market.
