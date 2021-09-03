Northshore Fire Commissioners continue to develop process for contract for services at Tuesday meeting
Sunday, September 5, 2021
|Northshore Fire Kenmore station photo by Jerry Pickard
Northshore Fire Department Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 5:00pm via Zoom
Public Comment must be submitted electronically prior to the meeting. To submit public comment, please see instructions at the end of the agenda here
Join Zoom Meeting Online here
Call in to Zoom Meeting at: (253) 215-8782 Meeting ID: 850 4471 3997 Passcode: 743608
Board Discussion and Possible Action Items
4.1 Presentation from IAFF, Local 2459 and Q/A session
4.2 Update on meetings with City Councils of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore
4.3 Contract for Services Update
4.4 Review Criteria for Evaluating Contract for Services Proposals
4.5 Review Documents to Include on Website for Contract for Services
4.6 Review Questions for Public Survey
4.7 Review Questions for Agency Surveys on Contract for Services
4.8 Chief and Fire Marshal Services Contracts Discussion
4.9 Discussion of Potential Future Special Meetings and Virtual Open Houses
4.10 September 11th Memorial Event Update
4.11 Station 51 Lighting Upgrade
Full agenda and documents here
