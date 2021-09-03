AG Ferguson: Utilities will offer payment plans, financial assistance for customers with past due accounts

OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson is offering guidance for utility customers who have past due accounts and may be at risk of a utility shut off. The statewide moratorium on utility disconnections ends on September 30, 2021.



In June, there were more than 280,000 people who had past due bills with the five investor-owned utilities in the state, according to utility filings.





That total number was similar to where it was in March 2020. However, in March 2020, people had past due amounts totaling just over $39 million.









As of June, the five energy companies had the following number of customers with past due bills:

Avista had 36,973

Cascade Natural Gas had 16,051

Northwest Natural Gas had 12,300

Pacific Power had 24,110

Puget Sound Energy had 191,925 As of June, that number had more than doubled to over $80 million. Nearly $54 million of that total came from bills that were 90 or more days past due.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we need to remember that many individuals and families are struggling financially,” Ferguson said. “Washingtonians need to know there is assistance if they are past due on paying for their utilities. No one should be facing utility cutoffs. My office will continue standing up for Washington ratepayers.” Read the rest, including what steps to take











