Shorewood tennis opens season with a win over Snohomish



The T-Birds defeated Snohomish Panthers 5-2, the first match of the season, in a home match on Tuesday September 7, 2021.





Senior Captain Ethan Farley and his junior partner Blake Gettmann at number 1, led a sweep in all three doubles matches to secure the win.



Also winning in doubles were Connor Vana and Henry Sheffield at number 2 and Julian Walston and Aiden Boyd at number 3. Winning in singles were senior Captains, David Lin and Tate Nelson.





Snohomish ( 1-0 ) at Shorewood ( 0-1 ) Shorewood 5. Snohomish 2

Singles Will McDonald Sn def. J.D. Drake SW 1-6, 6-4, 4-6 Cade Strickland Sn def. Murray Falkin SW 6-3, 1-6,1-6 David Lin SW def./ Alex Schwieger Sn 6-3, 7-6 ( 10-8 ) Tate Nelson SW def. Brenden McKinley 6-3, 6-2 Doubles Ethan Farley/ Blake Gettmann SW def. Dylan Schwartzmiller / Trevor VanAssche Sn 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 Connor Vana / Henry Sheffield SW def. Max Andrews / L.T. Caldwell SN 6-3, 6-2 Julian Walston / Aiden Boyd SW def. Leif Hodkinson / Caleb Podoll 6-3, 6-1 --Arnie Moreno, Coach











