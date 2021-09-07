Shorewood tennis opens season with a win over Snohomish
Thursday, September 9, 2021
The T-Birds defeated Snohomish Panthers 5-2, the first match of the season, in a home match on Tuesday September 7, 2021.
Senior Captain Ethan Farley and his junior partner Blake Gettmann at number 1, led a sweep in all three doubles matches to secure the win.
Also winning in doubles were Connor Vana and Henry Sheffield at number 2 and Julian Walston and Aiden Boyd at number 3. Winning in singles were senior Captains, David Lin and Tate Nelson.
Snohomish ( 1-0 ) at Shorewood ( 0-1 )
Shorewood 5. Snohomish 2
Singles
- Will McDonald Sn def. J.D. Drake SW 1-6, 6-4, 4-6
- Cade Strickland Sn def. Murray Falkin SW 6-3, 1-6,1-6
- David Lin SW def./ Alex Schwieger Sn 6-3, 7-6 ( 10-8 )
- Tate Nelson SW def. Brenden McKinley 6-3, 6-2
Doubles
--Arnie Moreno, Coach
- Ethan Farley/ Blake Gettmann SW def. Dylan Schwartzmiller / Trevor VanAssche Sn 2-6, 6-2, 6-2
- Connor Vana / Henry Sheffield SW def. Max Andrews / L.T. Caldwell SN 6-3, 6-2
- Julian Walston / Aiden Boyd SW def. Leif Hodkinson / Caleb Podoll 6-3, 6-1
0 comments:
Post a Comment