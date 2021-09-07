Sound Transit project timeline and outreach update - BRT to 145th Station pushed out to 2026 and LFP parking garage to 2044

STRIDE / BRT delayed to 2026. Photo courtesy Sound Transit









In response, following 17 months of discussions and engagement with jurisdictions and stakeholders, the Sound Transit Board adopted a realignment plan on August 5, 2021 that will serve as a framework for delivering agency system expansions as rapidly as possible.



The SR 522/NE 145th Stride project (BRT / Bus Rapid Transit) was determined to be in the top tier of priorities and is now anticipated to begin service in 2026, a delay from 2024/2025. This was after all the north end cities made common cause and urged their residents to lobby for the project - an important link in regional transportation.





The South Shoreline/148th light rail station that is part of Lynnwood Link is currently under construction and is still on schedule to open in 2024. In the interim, ST Express Route 522 will connect riders to the Roosevelt light rail station when the Northgate Link Extension opens.



All parking elements of the project were determined to be in the lowest tier of priority. Parking in Kenmore and Bothell is now anticipated to be complete in 2034 and Lake Forest Park in 2044.



To learn more about realignment, visit the





The steep rise in real estate and construction costs in the region have driven up cost estimates for future transit expansion projects, contributing to a $6.5 billion affordability gap for delivering projects on earlier schedules.