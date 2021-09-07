Memorial service September 13, 2021 for John Foy, Educator and Community Activist

While teaching he received a rarely granted permission for a year’s sabbatical to visit Europe to study the facilities and programs for young children and students with learning disabilities.



John Foy devoted himself to his beloved family and to a life inspired by firm principles. Educated for the priesthood, he decided instead to work with children with developmental challenges, learning disabilities and handicaps.





He was also a Visiting Lecturer at Seattle University for several years. Ever interested in improving conditions for children and faculty, he was an activist in the Seattle Teachers Union. An avid reader, he found time to work for the Seattle Public Library and, after retirement, at Barnes and Noble Bookstores.



Always a human rights champion, John was an active participant in the Democratic Party at the state and local levels. As a resident of Lake Forest Park, he followed the LFP City Council closely.





If he was unable to attend Lake Forest Park City Council meetings, he made sure to watch the replay on television. He faithfully attended LFP City Council Finance Committee meetings reporting back to the citizens organization, LFP Gov Watch.



What a gift for words this man of principle had! Outspoken and well spoken, forthright, John knew how to get his point across. Whether he spoke to a single listener or the full LFP City Council, a board of Directors, Finance Committee, Planning Commission, or crowded auditorium, he spoke with the same equanimity.





In addition, once committed to a cause he volunteered for any job necessary and could be trusted to follow through, no reminders necessary. The preservation of our democracy was no small matter to John Foy.



John, you leave many admirers. We will miss your voice and are grateful for your example.



He is survived by his sister Hazel, brother-in law William Weber and beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents Hazel and Jack Foy, sister Helen, brother Ted, and brother-in-law Del Branch.



He requested that donations in his name be made to NW Aids Foundation, Franklin High School, The Democratic Party of Washington, the Public Library System, or the Ann Frank Foundation.



A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends at 10am, Monday, September 13, 2021. Masks and vaccinations required. For location and further information, please call Doug Rice at 206-363-5301.









He taught and administered at Seattle schools for 30 years, including John Hay and Lowell Elementary, specializing in the mentally and physically handicapped.