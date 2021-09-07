Scene on the Sound: Ferries idled due to crewing challenges

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Three ferries docked at Kingston. Photo by Jan Hansen

Here's the morning message from Washington state ferries:

Good morning... here's the latest service update related to crewing challenges:

Edmonds/Kingston: 1-boat service with all #2 sailings starting at 840a canceled until further notice PointDefiance/Tahlequah: Route back in service but delayed after 1 canceled roundtrip

The #2 vessel Spokane will resume service to the route earlier than anticipated with the 11:55 a.m. sailing from Kingston restoring full two-boat service. Thank you for your patience this morning during the previous cancellations.



