Learn the Ancient Art of Madhubani Painting
Thursday, September 9, 2021
The Ancient Art of Madhubani Painting
Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 3-4pm
For teens and adults. Madhubani painting is an art form used for generations by the women of a small region in Northeast India to tell the stories of their lives. Depicting mythological and social scenes, every painting reflects the belief systems, cultural practices and social arrangements of a specific era in history.
Having practiced this style of art since childhood, artist Deepti Agrawal explores the changing forms, trends and mediums of Madhubani painting over time, while also exploring the hidden tales behind some of its most popular artworks from the early 1900s.
Deepti will provide interactive instruction so you can try this art form at home during the program.
Needed Supplies
Please register here: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/60dde6d76029d02900858037
Having practiced this style of art since childhood, artist Deepti Agrawal explores the changing forms, trends and mediums of Madhubani painting over time, while also exploring the hidden tales behind some of its most popular artworks from the early 1900s.
Deepti will provide interactive instruction so you can try this art form at home during the program.
Needed Supplies
- Cardstock, watercolor paper or any heavy weight paper
- Pencil
- Eraser
- Black fine tip sharpie
- Black extra fine tip sharpie
- Paints – watercolors, acrylics, pastels and round brushes
- Palette or paper plate, cup of water and rag or paper towel
Please register here: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/60dde6d76029d02900858037
You will be sent the Zoom link on the day of the program.
0 comments:
Post a Comment