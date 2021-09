Learn the Ancient Art of Madhubani Painting

The Ancient Art of Madhubani Painting

Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 3-4pm

Cardstock, watercolor paper or any heavy weight paper

Pencil

Eraser

Black fine tip sharpie

Black extra fine tip sharpie

Paints – watercolors, acrylics, pastels and round brushes

Palette or paper plate, cup of water and rag or paper towel

For teens and adults. Madhubani painting is an art form used for generations by the women of a small region in Northeast India to tell the stories of their lives. Depicting mythological and social scenes, every painting reflects the belief systems, cultural practices and social arrangements of a specific era in history.Having practiced this style of art since childhood, artist Deepti Agrawal explores the changing forms, trends and mediums of Madhubani painting over time, while also exploring the hidden tales behind some of its most popular artworks from the early 1900s.Deepti will provide interactive instruction so you can try this art form at home during the program.