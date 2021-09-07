Shoreline Police: vehicle prowl caught on live video feed and police caught the prowler



A live video feed caught these two characters in the act of prowling vehicles in a Shoreline parking lot. A live video feed caught these two characters in the act of prowling vehicles in a Shoreline parking lot.

On August 16, 2021 at 2:51am, a King County deputy was dispatched to a business at the 100 block of NE 145th St. The business owner told our dispatchers that he could see two unknown men prowling his trucks on the premises.







A deputy arrived on the scene and immediately arrested one of prowlers. Another deputy checked the lot for the remaining suspect, but he could not be located. A deputy arrived on the scene and immediately arrested one of prowlers. Another deputy checked the lot for the remaining suspect, but he could not be located.



As the deputy walked around the premises, he noticed that the side panel doors on the work trucks appeared to have been opened. It looked as if the suspects had tried every car in the lot. A Carhartt coat was missing from one of the vehicles. The theft was caught on surveillance cameras.





A deputy checked the immediate area and found a parked SUV just south of the business. Inside the vehicle, laid on the center console, was the stolen Carhartt jacket.



While the suspect’s buddy was never found, deputies are still working to identify him. The man under arrest is now facing a charge of vehicle Prowling in the 2nd Degree.





As a reminder, we do not show suspect’s faces until they have been formally charged.



--King County Sheriff's Office







