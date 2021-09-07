Case updates September 7, 2021
Thursday, September 9, 2021
|Delta variant
Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, King County Health Officer: "Vaccination = highly effective in preventing serious Co-19 infections. Yet, w/ 750,000 King Co. residents not fully vaxxed (incl. about 308,000 children not yet eligible), we are experiencing a Delta surge causing serious stress on our healthcare system."
United States
- Total cases 40,085,811 - 109,127 new
- Total deaths 649,299 - 1,020 new
Washington state
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 528,231 - 2,988 new 528231
- Total hospitalizations 33,188 - 263 new
- Total deaths 6,791 - 46 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 132,581 - 445 new
- Total hospitalizations 7,617 - 8 new
- Total deaths 1,797 - 17 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 32,511 - 75 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,644 - 0 new
- Total deaths 450 - 4 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 2,974 - 10 new
- Total hospitalizations 228 - 3 new
- Total deaths 107 - 2 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 431 - 3 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
