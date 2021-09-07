Case updates September 7, 2021

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Delta variant
Case updates September 7, 2021 - no Washington updates on weekends and holidays; otherwise "Total" figures are cumulative and "new" numbers represent one day's results

Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, King County Health Officer: "Vaccination = highly effective in preventing serious Co-19 infections. Yet, w/ 750,000 King Co. residents not fully vaxxed (incl. about 308,000 children not yet eligible), we are experiencing a Delta surge causing serious stress on our healthcare system."

United States 
  • Total cases  40,085,811 - 109,127  new
  • Total deaths 649,299 - 1,020 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 528,231 - 2,988 new  528231
  • Total hospitalizations 33,188 - 263 new   
  • Total deaths 6,791 - 46 new 

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 132,581 - 445 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 7,617 - 8 new 
  • Total deaths 1,797 -  17 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 32,511  - 75 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,644  -  0 new 
  • Total deaths 450 -  4 new

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 2,974 - 10 new
  • Total hospitalizations 228 -   3 new
  • Total deaths 107 - 2 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 431 - 3 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 21 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new

