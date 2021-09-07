Delta variant Case updates September 7, 2021 - no Washington updates on weekends and holidays; otherwise "Total" figures are cumulative and "new" numbers represent one day's results





Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, King County Health Officer: " Vaccination = highly effective in preventing serious Co-19 infections. Yet, w/ 750,000 King Co. residents not fully vaxxed (incl. about 308,000 children not yet eligible), we are experiencing a Delta surge causing serious stress on our healthcare system."





United States

Total cases 40,085,811 - 109,127 new

Total deaths 649,299 - 1,020 new



