Shorewood Tennis 9/9 and 9/10/21

The Shorewood Tennis team finished its first week of tennis matches with a 3-0 record. The T-Birds started the week by defeating Snohomish 5-2, at home, then had back to back wins over Cascade 7-0 and North Creek 4-3.

On Friday, at North Creek Jaguars home courts, they faced one of the top teams in KingCo 4A. The match featured a high level of tennis from both teams with each match being very competitive. At number 2 singles, junior Murray Falkin played aggressively and won many crucial points to defeat his opponent.





The doubles teams of senior Captain Ethan Farley / Blake Gettmann, Julian Watson / Jack Buma and Connor Vana / Henry Sheffield, all won to sweep the Jaguars.



It came down to the last doubles match, Shorewood's Vana and Sheffield, that had many momentum changes and amazing shots. Their North Creek opponents were able to make some great shots to come from behind to tie the score at 4-4 in the third and deciding set and were not giving up.





The T-Birds bounced back to hold their serve and give themselves a chance to close out the match. Sheffield made aggressive volleys at net and Vana hit the winning last shot, a blistering forehand down their opponents' alley, to clinch victory for the Thunderbirds.



Coach Moreno is extremely proud of the way the Thunderbirds raised their level of play and handled the pressure of a very close match with a tough opponent. Shorewood hosts the highly regarded Edmonds-Woodway Warriors on Monday September 13, 2021 at 3:30pm.



Scores:



WESCO

Shorewood 7 Cascade 0







JD Drake SW def. Matt Scheuffele C 6-1, 4-6, 11-9

Murray Falkin SW def. Dallin Agler C 6-2, 6-2

David Lin SW def. Yuvraj Ajimal C 6-0, 6-0

Tate Nelson SW def. Owen Martin C 6-0, 6-0 Doubles SinglesDoubles

Ethan Farley / Blake Gettmann SW def. Kevin Jacks C 6-0, 6-0

Connor Vana / Henry Sheffield SW def. Tim Bes / Charlei Pak C 6-0, 6-2

Julian Walston / Joon Lee SW def. Andrew Hayashi / Landon Herstor C 6-0, 6-1



Non- Conference

Shorewood 4 North Creek 3



Singles

Eliot Jen NC def. JD Drake SW 6-4, 6-2 Murray Falkin SW def. Rishu Annati NC 6-4, 6-4 Mathew Salmon NC def. David Lin SW 6-4, 5-7, (7-10) Chendur Jayavely NC def. Tate Nelson 6-0, 6-3