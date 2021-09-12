Outdoor concert Saturday afternoon with Rainy City Riff Raff

It’s a parking lot party! Join us for a fun-filled, all-ages outdoor dance party!

Saturday afternoon at 1pm, September 18, 2021.

Third Place Commons is partnering with the City of Lake Forest Park for the big shindig, so look for us outside Third Place Commons in the lot in front of City Hall.





And it's FREE, of course, so don’t miss out!





Go to ThirdPlaceCommons.org for more on this and other free events





LFP City Hall is in the northeast corner of Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park.













Bring snacks, blankets, chairs, and sunscreen and boogie down to the rousing standards and good-time party faves of Rainy City Riff Raff, a longtime favorite of the Third Place Commons Weekend Music program.