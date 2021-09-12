Four blocks of SR 99 closed in Edmonds while South Snohomish Fire battled commercial fire
Sunday, September 12, 2021
|Fire at Plum Tree Plaza. Photo courtesy Edmonds Police.
Four blocks of busy SR 99 in Edmonds between 220th and 224th were closed during the early hours of September 11,2021 while South Snohomish Fire battled a large commercial fire at Plum Tree Plaza, 22315 Hwy 99, Edmonds.
|Fire was under control by 6:45am. Photo courtesy South Snohomish Fire.
Edmonds Police officers supported fire personnel. Traffic was impacted in the area for several hours.
The 3-alarm fire was under control by 6:45am and there were no injuries.
