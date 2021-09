Kraken Community Iceplex is open to the public with Venue Opening Celebration this weekend

Kraken Community Iceplex, the official training facility for the Seattle Kraken NHL team, opens to the public with a Venue Opening Celebration through Sunday, where the public can see the facility for the first time.

Saturday and Sunday get Starbucks coffee and cupcakes, COVID-19 vaccinations by Swedish Hospital, play some games and skate on the ice, or visit the Kraken Team Store.







public skate sessions

an ice sampler where guests can try curling, sled hockey and shooting a puck

an off-ice family fun zone with games and prizes

figure skating showcase One of the ice rinks

More information on this weekend’s festivities can be found HERE . Starting Monday, September 13,2021 the Iceplex will be open for regular programming including Learn to Skate, Learn to Play and rec hockey leagues.

Friday morning, they held a special VIP event to commemorate their opening. They are offering a variety of activities including:





Swedish offers COVID-19 vaccines

Saturday and Sunday activities



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

12:35 - 2:05pm | Public Skate (SOLD OUT)

2:00 - 9:00pm | Off-ice Family Fun Zone (Free)

2:30 - 5:45pm | Figure Skating Exhibition (Free)

5:45 - 7:15pm | Public Skate

7:30 - 9:00pm | Public Skate

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

8:15 - 9:45am | Stick n Puck

12:00 - 3:30pm | Off-ice Family Fun Zone (Free)

12:20 - 1:20pm | Kids Try Hockey Session (Free)

12:15 - 1:30pm | Public Skate

1:45 - 3:15pm | Public Skate The Kraken Iceplex is located on the site of the old Northgate Mall

About the Iceplex



Kraken Community Iceplex will serve as the ice sports hub of Seattle. Not only will it house the Seattle Kraken's official practice rink, but it will also be a community-oriented facility for adult and youth hockey, figure skating, leagues, events and more.