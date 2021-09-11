Kraken Community Iceplex is open to the public with Venue Opening Celebration this weekend
Saturday, September 11, 2021
|Kids try hockey free
Kraken Community Iceplex, the official training facility for the Seattle Kraken NHL team, opens to the public with a Venue Opening Celebration through Sunday, where the public can see the facility for the first time.
|Team store
Saturday and Sunday get Starbucks coffee and cupcakes, COVID-19 vaccinations by Swedish Hospital, play some games and skate on the ice, or visit the Kraken Team Store.
They are offering a variety of activities including:
Friday morning, they held a special VIP event to commemorate their opening.
- public skate sessions
- an ice sampler where guests can try curling, sled hockey and shooting a puck
- an off-ice family fun zone with games and prizes
- figure skating showcase
|One of the ice rinks
More information on this weekend’s festivities can be found HERE. Starting Monday, September 13,2021 the Iceplex will be open for regular programming including Learn to Skate, Learn to Play and rec hockey leagues.
|Swedish offers COVID-19 vaccines
Saturday and Sunday activities
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
- 12:35 - 2:05pm | Public Skate (SOLD OUT)
- 2:00 - 9:00pm | Off-ice Family Fun Zone (Free)
- 2:30 - 5:45pm | Figure Skating Exhibition (Free)
- 5:45 - 7:15pm | Public Skate
- 7:30 - 9:00pm | Public Skate
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
- 8:15 - 9:45am | Stick n Puck
- 12:00 - 3:30pm | Off-ice Family Fun Zone (Free)
- 12:20 - 1:20pm | Kids Try Hockey Session (Free)
- 12:15 - 1:30pm | Public Skate
- 1:45 - 3:15pm | Public Skate
|The Kraken Iceplex is located on the site of the old Northgate Mall
About the Iceplex
Kraken Community Iceplex will serve as the ice sports hub of Seattle. Not only will it house the Seattle Kraken's official practice rink, but it will also be a community-oriented facility for adult and youth hockey, figure skating, leagues, events and more.
The facility is located just five miles north of downtown Seattle at Northgate Station, and houses three ice rinks, an official team store, 32 Bar and Grill (opening this fall), Starbucks, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Medical Pavilion (opening this fall), and Kraken staff offices.
More information is available at www.krakencommunityiceplex.com
--All photos by Steven H. Robinson
