Shoreline was the scene of two dramatic police actions on Thursday night

Seattle Police Officers and Washington State Troopers pursued a North Seattle vehicular homicide suspect to Federal Way, where they arrested the man early Friday morning.

At the same time, Shoreline Police were making an arrest for domestic violence.

Around 11:30pm, Shoreline Police deputies responded to a domestic disturbance near the Aurora Village Transit Center.





Neighbors saw and heard a large police response near N 200th and Wallingford.





"I heard what sounded like a loud motorcycle, cop cars with lights flashing, and bullhorns saying 'Get down on the ground with.your hands out.'" K9 units were on scene.





One person was subsequently arrested for domestic violence assault.





Then, at midnight a line of five Seattle police cars with lights flashing and sirens going traveled the length of Shoreline, traveling north on Aurora then along NE 205th to the freeway.





Seattle Police report that ten minutes before midnight, motorists driving northbound on Aurora Ave in north Seattle called to report the driver of a pick up truck had struck a pedestrian near N 46th St and Aurora Ave in north Seattle.





Multiple callers stated the truck driver had passed them going northbound at a high rate of speed, and then they saw a pedestrian down in the roadway. Seattle Fire Department firefighters arrived and declared the 55-year-old man deceased at the scene.





The truck driver fled northbound on Aurora, and officers spotted him driving with no lights on several blocks away. The driver failed to yield when police attempted a traffic stop, and officers began pursuing him.





In Shoreline, the suspect turned on NE 205th and got on I-5 southbound, followed by the Seattle police. Seattle advised the Washington State Patrol of the pursuit and around N 175th, asked WSP to take jurisdiction.





After receiving permission from a WSP Sergeant, WSP took over the pursuit just south of the ship canal bridge. WSP aircraft was approaching the area and once it was over the pursuit, troopers backed off and let the pilot follow the suspect.





Troopers had set up spikes further south on I-5 and were able to successfully spike the suspect vehicle in an effort to end the pursuit. The suspect continued but at a speed of just below 50mph instead of 100mph.