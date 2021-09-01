Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church

Do you seek connection with people who value exploring meaning and purpose in life, balancing giving and receiving, and finding joy in community? 

Then consider visiting Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church, conveniently located near I-5 just north of 145th. We have services both online and in-person on Sundays at 10:15am. We offer programs for all ages. 

For more information about our community, please head over to shorelineuu.org. We're excited to meet you!"



