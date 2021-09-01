Concert music at the Shoreline Farmers Market

Musicians at the Shoreline Farmers Market photo by Steven H. Robinson





Shoppers at the Shoreline Farmers Market on Saturday, August 28, 2021 were treated to a concert band playing live on site.





The group is a combination of Shoreline Concert Band musicians and Lynnwood Community Band musicians.





The conductor is Chris Davis of the Lynnwood Band.





The farmers market sign listed the ensemble as ‘The Shoreline Community Band’.











