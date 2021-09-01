COVID-19 testing sites - updated list

Wednesday, September 1, 2021


Get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed, vaccinated or not. 

As cases rise, testing is more important than ever. 

See what kind of test you need at Testing for COVID-19 or call the COVID-19 hotline 1-800-525-0127, then press #.

UWMC – Northwest Hospital

1510 North 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133
Northwest Parking Garage

Appointment required
Walk-up and drive-through testing
Info line: 206-520-8700

https://www.uwmedicine.org/locations/covid-19-testing-northwest

Aurora UW site

12040 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133

Appointment encouraged | Self-swab
Walk-up and drive-through, no pre-surgery testing
Info line: 206-477-3977



International Community Health Services ICHS Shoreline Clinic
16549 AURORA AVE N Shoreline, 98133
(206) 788-3700

Open: Tuesday, 9AM - 1PM
Is insurance required? No – Testing is free
Website

Bartell Drugs
Pharmacy Phone: (206) 542-2948
Is insurance required? FREE Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing available for ages 4+.
Website

Evergreen Health
Location: Kenmore Urgent Care
18151 68TH AVE NE Kenmore, 98028
(425) 686-6710

Open:
M-Sun, M-F 8AM - 8PM, Sat-Sun 9AM - 5PM
Is insurance required? Yes

Neighborcare Health
Location: Meridian
10521 MERIDIAN AVE N Seattle, 98133 
(206) 296-4990

Is insurance required? No – Testing is free
Website

Curative Walk-Up Kiosks
Location: Northgate Community Center 
10510 5th AVE NE Seattle, 98125 

Open: M-Sat, 8AM - 3PM

Is insurance required? No – Testing is free



Posted by DKH at 4:05 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  