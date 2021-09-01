COVID-19 testing sites - updated list
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
As cases rise, testing is more important than ever.
See what kind of test you need at Testing for COVID-19 or call the COVID-19 hotline 1-800-525-0127, then press #.
UWMC – Northwest Hospital
1510 North 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133
Northwest Parking Garage
Appointment required
Walk-up and drive-through testing
Info line: 206-520-8700
https://www.uwmedicine.org/locations/covid-19-testing-northwest
Aurora UW site
12040 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
Appointment encouraged | Self-swab
Walk-up and drive-through, no pre-surgery testing
Info line: 206-477-3977
International Community Health Services ICHS Shoreline Clinic
16549 AURORA AVE N Shoreline, 98133
(206) 788-3700
Open: Tuesday, 9AM - 1PM
Is insurance required? No – Testing is free
Website
Bartell Drugs
Pharmacy Phone: (206) 542-2948
Is insurance required? FREE Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing available for ages 4+.
Website
Evergreen Health
Location: Kenmore Urgent Care
18151 68TH AVE NE Kenmore, 98028
(425) 686-6710
Open:
M-Sun, M-F 8AM - 8PM, Sat-Sun 9AM - 5PM
Is insurance required? Yes
Neighborcare Health
Location: Meridian
10521 MERIDIAN AVE N Seattle, 98133
(206) 296-4990
Is insurance required? No – Testing is free
Website
Curative Walk-Up Kiosks
Location: Northgate Community Center
Curative Walk-Up Kiosks
Location: Northgate Community Center
10510 5th AVE NE Seattle, 98125
Open: M-Sat, 8AM - 3PM
Is insurance required? No – Testing is free
