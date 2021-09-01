Shorewood boys tennis returns to action

The Shorewood Boys tennis team returns to action on the courts with their first home match on September 7, 2021 versus Snohomish. The Snohomish Panthers are a top North WESCO 3A team every year.





Coach Arnie Moreno says "This T-Bird tennis team will be a great combination of senior experience and talented new players with lots of balance in singles and doubles strength."









This year's team is led by senior captains Ethan Farley, David Lin and Tate Nelson. Farley was undefeated in doubles last year and should be one of the top doubles players in the league, Lin and Nelson are talented veteran singles players that add strength to the singles line up.





The doubles line up returns many strong players which including seniors Connor Vana, Henry Sheffield, Ben Borgida, Joon Lee, Peter Cox and Aiden Boyd.





The team travels to WESCO North 3A Cascade on Thursday and then faces a very strong KingCo 4A North Creek High School team in Bothell. Coach Moreno expects the Shorewood Thunderbirds to be very competitive and challenge for the WESCO South and District 1 championships.





All matches start at 3:30pm.



--Sports Desk











