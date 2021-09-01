Opportunities to help remove invasive plants in beautiful North City Park

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

North City Park
Help finish up invasive plant removal in Restoration Site #1 at the main entrance to the Park.

We still have some blackberries to dig up as well as periwinkle to remove. 

With this work complete we will be ready to plant native ground cover on the forest floor as well as some larger plants in the understory!

Be a part of this exciting Forest Restoration in North City Park!

Sign up in advance!

North City Park is located at 19201 10th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155  It is a beautiful, deeply wooded site adjacent to the playing fields at North City Elementary.



