Passport to Retirement - continuing education at Shoreline Community College

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Learn How to Plan Financially for Your Retirement Goals


Explore the common roadblocks to retirement planning success and strategies to help overcome them in a new online course offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College.
 
In Passport to Retirement, students will learn how to formulate realistic goals based on their individual retirement needs, resources, risk tolerance, and length of time to retirement. 

Join Financial Advisor Scott Sanders and Certified Financial Planner Jesse Coffee and walk away with a clear understanding of how to use your retirement assets to fund your retirement goals!

Fee: $49
Dates: Tuesdays, September 14th and September 21st
Time: 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Location: Online via Zoom
The full course description is available here or you can contact Continuing Education at continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.



