Shoreline Police: Help identify credit card fraudsters



The surveillance video is not good quality but perhaps someone will recognize this pair, who we would like to speak to about fraudulent credit card transactions.



On the morning of 08/29/2021 at 11:41am, a Shoreline deputy was dispatched to the home of a fraud victim in the 20100 block of 7th Ave NE. The victim said he received alerts from his bank about unusual activity on his credit card.







The victim had never lost his credit card, yet the someone attempted to use his card number online and at a local business. Both these transactions were declined, but a transaction at a Seattle grocery store was approved for $144.59.



The deputy followed up on the case by contacting the grocery store, which provided store footage of these suspects using the victim’s credit card number.



In the footage, a male was seen using a card bearing the victim’s credit card information. A male accomplice then approached the suspect. Both were seen exiting the store together.







One suspect is light brown-skinned, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants with a single black stripe on both legs, a black baseball cap with a round sticker on its right brim, black sneakers, and a blue medical face mask.



His accomplice is a heavier set white male, 6 feet tall, wearing a green hoodie, black sweatpants, a black baseball cap, and black shoes.



If you recognize the suspects or know anything about this case, please contact our 24-hour non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21026798.





--King County Sheriff's Office











