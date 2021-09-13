You may qualify for assistance with your internet bill
Monday, September 13, 2021
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in May launched the $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit that provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband internet service for eligible households nationwide and up to $75 per month for qualifying households on Tribal lands through 2023, or until funds run out.
The benefit also provides up to $100 per household toward a one time purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet.
Any King County resident can visit kingcounty.gov/EBB to see if they qualify, or check with their internet provider. The FCC Emergency Broadband Support Center is available at 833-511-0311 from 6am to 6pm daily to answer questions or request a mail-in application.
Nearly 19,000 King County households have enrolled in the Emergency Broadband Benefit so far, and more than 4 million households have enrolled nationwide.
“We’re trying to get the word out to everyone, in cities and in rural parts of the region,” said Darryl Hunt, principal technology strategist for King County. “High-speed internet is critically important for residents who need access to telehealth, school information, online government services, and job searches. Affordable broadband internet is a vital utility that can provide economic mobility.”
