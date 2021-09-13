You may qualify for assistance with your internet bill

Monday, September 13, 2021

King County residents may be eligible to receive a monthly benefit to lower the cost of their high-speed internet service.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in May launched the $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit that provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband internet service for eligible households nationwide and up to $75 per month for qualifying households on Tribal lands through 2023, or until funds run out. 

The benefit also provides up to $100 per household toward a one time purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet.

Any King County resident can visit kingcounty.gov/EBB to see if they qualify, or check with their internet provider. The FCC Emergency Broadband Support Center is available at 833-511-0311 from 6am to 6pm daily to answer questions or request a mail-in application.

“We’re trying to get the word out to everyone, in cities and in rural parts of the region,” said Darryl Hunt, principal technology strategist for King County. “High-speed internet is critically important for residents who need access to telehealth, school information, online government services, and job searches. Affordable broadband internet is a vital utility that can provide economic mobility.”

Nearly 19,000 King County households have enrolled in the Emergency Broadband Benefit so far, and more than 4 million households have enrolled nationwide.



