You may qualify for assistance with your internet bill

King County residents may be eligible to receive a monthly benefit to lower the cost of their high-speed internet service.









Any King County resident can visit



“We’re trying to get the word out to everyone, in cities and in rural parts of the region,” said Darryl Hunt, principal technology strategist for King County. “High-speed internet is critically important for residents who need access to telehealth, school information, online government services, and job searches. Affordable broadband internet is a vital utility that can provide economic mobility.”

Nearly 19,000 King County households have enrolled in the Emergency Broadband Benefit so far, and more than 4 million households have enrolled nationwide.





The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in May launched the $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit that provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband internet service for eligible households nationwide and up to $75 per month for qualifying households on Tribal lands through 2023, or until funds run out.