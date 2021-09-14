Northshore Fire honors Carl Lunak on his last day with NEMCo
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
|Northshore Fire honors Carl Lunak (4th from left)
Photo courtesy Northshore Fire
On Monday, September 13, 2021, Northshore Fire honored Carl Lunak on his last day serving as the Emergency Manager for the City of Lake Forest Park, the City of Kenmore - Government, Northshore Utility District and the Northshore Fire Department.
In 2017, Carl's passion for emergency preparedness allowed him to fulfill this much needed role for all involved and the NEMCo (Northshore Emergency Management Coalition) was formed.
He has worked with several businesses and has touched many lives in and around our community.
We wish him well on his new adventure in his new role as the Emergency Manager for the City of Bellevue, Washington - Government. Congratulations - you will be missed!
