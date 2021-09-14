KCD Selects New Executive Director
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
|Rosa Méndez-Perez selected as KCD new
Executive Director
KCD’s Board of Supervisors, with input from KCD Staff and Advisory Committee, selected Rosa from a field of highly qualified candidates.
Rosa’s passion for environmental justice and her commitment to serving all communities to create a healthier place to live will guide her future work at KCD.
We are pleased to have her leadership as KCD looks toward the future.
Rosa will take the reins of KCD on September 20, 2021.
0 comments:
Post a Comment