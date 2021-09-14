Shorewood tennis hard-fought victory over Edmonds-Woodway 9/13 moves them into first place in WesCo South

The match pitted two undefeated teams that had early major wins.

The Warriors had a rare victory over WesCo 4A powerhouse Jackson, defeating them 4-3.

Shorewood tangled with KingCo 4A contender North Creek and won a razor thin match 4-3.

The tennis was high level and extremely competitive for every match.

Lin responded by holding his serve and then winning long rallies to win 6-4. Both players gave it their best during this long two hour match.

The T-Birds clinched the match and won 4-3. The win moved them into first place in WesCo South and improved the Shorewood record to 4-0.

Russell Anderson EW def. JD Drake SW6-0, 6-3 Steven Anderson EW def. Murray Falkin SW 6-4, 6-1 David Lin SW def. Armon MKrtychev 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 Grant Oliver EW def. Tate Nelson SW 6-1, 6-3

The Warriors dominated in singles but the T-Birds swept in doubles. It came down to number three singles,, to be the deciding match. Lin won a tough first set then his opponent met the challenge to tie the match at one set each to set up the final deciding set.Lin had to regroup and jumped out to a 4-1 lead. His Warrior opponent did not give up and came back to make it a 4-4 match.Coach Moreno knew his team was talented enough to be in every match, including against powerhouse Edmonds-Woodway.Singles: