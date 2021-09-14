Road maintenance projects in Shoreline
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
|Street resurfacing in Richmond Beach
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Construction began on August 16, 2021 and should be completed in September.
The maintenance work consists of pavement repair, crack sealing, and surface sealing using Bituminous Surface Treatment (BST), often called chip seal.
Surface features (such as paving and landscaping) within the public right-of-way immediately adjacent to work areas may be disturbed and restored to match existing condition or better.
When driving on new BST, please accelerate slowly and only turn your steering wheel while the vehicle is moving.
Visit the City’s BST webpage at shorelinewa.gov/BST for more information, including a Project Location Map to see which streets will be affected and to watch a recording of the BST Presentation held on July 14th.
If you have any project-related questions, please contact Project Manager Kristin Terpstra by phone at 206-801-2474 or email at kterpstra@shorelinewa.gov
