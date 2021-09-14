Road maintenance projects in Shoreline

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Street resurfacing in Richmond Beach
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
The City of Shoreline’s annual road maintenance program is underway, performing pavement maintenance on selected streets in the Hillwood, Innis Arden, Richmond Beach, and Richmond Highlands neighborhoods. 

Construction began on August 16, 2021 and should be completed in September.

The maintenance work consists of pavement repair, crack sealing, and surface sealing using Bituminous Surface Treatment (BST), often called chip seal.

Surface features (such as paving and landscaping) within the public right-of-way immediately adjacent to work areas may be disturbed and restored to match existing condition or better.

When driving on new BST, please accelerate slowly and only turn your steering wheel while the vehicle is moving.

Visit the City’s BST webpage at shorelinewa.gov/BST for more information, including a Project Location Map to see which streets will be affected and to watch a recording of the BST Presentation held on July 14th.

If you have any project-related questions, please contact Project Manager Kristin Terpstra by phone at 206-801-2474 or email at kterpstra@shorelinewa.gov



Posted by DKH at 5:07 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  